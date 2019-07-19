Ghana: 'Adopt Entrepreneurial Mindset to Drive Devt Agenda'

PUBLIC relations (PR) practitioners have been urged to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to drive the development agenda of their various companies and the country at large.

Sophia Lissah, Group Head of Communication, Jospong Group, said such a positive mindset would also drive them to be passionate and innovative about the work they do, yield great results and impact society.

She was speaking at the 3rd Women in Public Relations (WiPR) Ghana summit held in Accra under the theme: 'Collaborate, Inspire, Lead.'

Entrepreneurs with visionary leadership, focus and innovation, among others, would be able to push for results that eventually impact society, through job creation and contributing to national development, Madam Lissah added.

Drawing lessons from some successful entrepreneurs, she explained that it was imperative they remained resolute and focus on impacting lives through innovation, despite being vilified at one stage or the other.

As a public relations practitioner, she said it was their responsibility to serve as a bridge between their institution and its stakeholders, while at the same time creating a positive image about the organisation at all times, adding that the PR person must also work at building good relationships and partnerships between their organisation and its public stakeholders using various tools.

"To achieve this, the practitioner must work with passion, be ready to acquire knowledge on a variety of issues and articulate same. Until we adopt such entrepreneurial mindset, our profession will remain as business as usual, but the onus lies on us to change the narratives," she stressed.

On her part, Ms Faith Senam Ocloo, founder of Women in PR (WiPR) Ghana, said the summit was to create a platform for women in public relations to network, learn, mentor and share their experiences with each other to bring growth in their respective organisations.

Vice-President, Sustainability and External Relations, Newmont Goldcorp Africa, Adiki O. Ayitey, said for a PR practitioner to be successful, there was the need for collaboration.

"You need to build a team to work together with the common purpose of reaching your goals," she said, adding that in order for collaborations to be effective and successful, there is the need to consider the following key concepts: support, teamwork, communication, trust, motivation and inspiration."

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Head of Society, Africa Region Diageo PLC, said the PR practitioners as the eye of the organisation, should be able to analyse, predict and counsel management in its decision making processes.