19 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Adopt Entrepreneurial Mindset to Drive Devt Agenda'

Tagged:

Related Topics

PUBLIC relations (PR) practitioners have been urged to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to drive the development agenda of their various companies and the country at large.

Sophia Lissah, Group Head of Communication, Jospong Group, said such a positive mindset would also drive them to be passionate and innovative about the work they do, yield great results and impact society.

She was speaking at the 3rd Women in Public Relations (WiPR) Ghana summit held in Accra under the theme: 'Collaborate, Inspire, Lead.'

Entrepreneurs with visionary leadership, focus and innovation, among others, would be able to push for results that eventually impact society, through job creation and contributing to national development, Madam Lissah added.

Drawing lessons from some successful entrepreneurs, she explained that it was imperative they remained resolute and focus on impacting lives through innovation, despite being vilified at one stage or the other.

As a public relations practitioner, she said it was their responsibility to serve as a bridge between their institution and its stakeholders, while at the same time creating a positive image about the organisation at all times, adding that the PR person must also work at building good relationships and partnerships between their organisation and its public stakeholders using various tools.

"To achieve this, the practitioner must work with passion, be ready to acquire knowledge on a variety of issues and articulate same. Until we adopt such entrepreneurial mindset, our profession will remain as business as usual, but the onus lies on us to change the narratives," she stressed.

On her part, Ms Faith Senam Ocloo, founder of Women in PR (WiPR) Ghana, said the summit was to create a platform for women in public relations to network, learn, mentor and share their experiences with each other to bring growth in their respective organisations.

Vice-President, Sustainability and External Relations, Newmont Goldcorp Africa, Adiki O. Ayitey, said for a PR practitioner to be successful, there was the need for collaboration.

"You need to build a team to work together with the common purpose of reaching your goals," she said, adding that in order for collaborations to be effective and successful, there is the need to consider the following key concepts: support, teamwork, communication, trust, motivation and inspiration."

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Head of Society, Africa Region Diageo PLC, said the PR practitioners as the eye of the organisation, should be able to analyse, predict and counsel management in its decision making processes.

Ghana

Promoting TVET With High Quality Start-Up Kits

In recent times, Ghana government agencies and several civil society organizations (CSOs) are providing opportunities in… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.