Ghana: Fenyito School Pupils Heave a Sigh of Relief

School pupils of Fenyito, a farming community in the Anlo District, have to swim sometimes to school due to the breakdown of a boat that carries them.

The community has a total of 185 residents with 23 being school children, 16 girls and 7 boys leaving around River Fenyi.

They have to cross the river every day for their daily activities.

However, it has taken the benevolence of Mrs Beatrice Brookes from Ho, a resident in the United Kingdom to provide them with a boat at the cost of GH¢2,500.00 to ferry them across the river to school.

Presenting the boat to the chief of the community on Tuesday at Fenyito, she said she saw pictures on facebook where school children, including girls, had to swim before going to school.

She felt touched and started making enquiries about the area and then travelled to the community when she came to Ghana.

She couldn't go to the village because she was told the only boat around was not good.

Based on this fact, she provided funds for a new boat to aid in ferrying inhabitants, especially school children, across the river.

Mrs Brookes noted that education remained a very powerful tool with which can change the destinies of citizens and enable them live productive lives.

She assured that she would continue to support the school children, especially girls so they could continue their education.

Mrs Brookes also commended the Member of Parliament for the area, Clemence Kofi Humado, for providing additional boats.

The community members, who could not hide their joy, thanked Mrs Brookes through their chief Togbui Akpese for the gesture.

Togbui Akpese assured that he would keep an "eagle eye" on the boats and see to its effective use for the benefit of all.

He lamented about the bad state of the river which serves as their source of drinking water, calling on the government to assist them with good drinking water.