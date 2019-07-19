Botswana: Thebe, Amos in London Saturday

Gaborone — Nijel Amos and Baboloki Thebe will compete at the London Diamond League meeting, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

A mother of battles is expected at the London Stadium on Saturday, when on form Amos takes centre stage against some of the world's 800m finest.

The Marobela-born will once again face his track nemesis, Kenya's Emmanuel Korir and it remains to be seen if Amos will continue to show his 'no one will stop me this season attitude'.

Other athletes who will compete in the race are USA's pacesetter, Harun Abda, English middle-distance runners, Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford and Jamie Webb, Kenya's, Wyclife Kinyamal, Ferguson Rotich and Cornelius Tuwei as well as Swedish middle-distance runner Andreas Kramer, Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski from Poland, and Puerto Rican Wesley Vázquez.

Amos will approach the London meet with confidence after registering a Personal Best time of 44.90 in a 400m event at Città di Padova on Tuesday, making him the first man to do sub 1.42 in 800m and sub 45 in 400m.

He said in an interview that he was using the 400m race to work on his speed, given that between races, it was always hard to do speed training.

Meanwhile, Thebe, whose performance has been inconstinent, will on Sunday, try to redeem his pride, after not performing well in his Diamond League race.

He said he had been preparing for the race and was not under pressure despite the fact that he had not been doing well.

He will line up with Jamaica's sprinters, Nathon Allen, Akeem Bloomfield, Demish Gaye, American Obi Igbokwe, Slovenian sprinter Luka Janežič, Jonathan Jones from Barbados, Qatari Abderrahman Samba and Great Britain's Rabah Yousif.

Track and field analyst, Aobakwe Showa said Amos was returning to the same stadium where he set his PB of 1:41.73 during the Olympic Games finals in 2012.

"Amos is going back to London Stadium a few days after running his second fastest time ever of 1:41.89. This is a clear message from Amos, who has made it clear that his eyes are on the World Record.

He demonstrated a front running in Monaco behind the pacesetter Abda Harun and never looked like a man who was going to surrender his lead," he said.

Showa further said he expects the same race tactics from Amos adding the greatest challenge would come from Kinyamal, Rotich and Korir.

"I'm expecting Amos to register yet another victory but not as fast as his Monaco race. I am thinking a very tough 1.43 low," he said.

On Thebe, Showa said the athlete had endured a tough start to the diamond league this season.

Thebe, he said was yet to go under 45s, something, which he had become accustomed to in the previous years.

"For Thebe, he knows there is no better time to do sub 45 in London.

I personally think that his three-week was necessary to help him in recovery and regeneration as well as in correcting technical and tactical errors in training," he said.

According to Showa, Thebe's previous races had never been smooth as his times were worrying.

"We are at a competitive phase and edging closer to the All Africa Games and Doha World championships.

Most athletes are now at their peak and the same cannot be said about one of our finest quarter-milers, who remains the only local male 400m athlete to have booked a ticket to Doha," he said.

He said the athlete would face a not so star-studded start list, and this could be a good moment for him to go for glory and that could serve as good motivation.

Motivation, arousal and psychological relaxation, Showa said were instrumental factors for peaking adding that Thebe should focus on his race as many times, he had failed due to wrong adjustments.

Source : BOPA