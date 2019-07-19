Africa: Cosafa Congratulates Samir Sobha and Dr Danny Jordaan

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) would like to extend our congratulations to the President of the Mauritius Football Association (MFA), Samir Sobha, on his election to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee on Thursday (18 July 2019).

We also extend best wishes to South African Football Association President Dr Danny Jordaan on his nomination as 3rd Vice-President of CAF, further strengthening COSAFA's position on the executive.

Sobha takes up the seat for the Southern Zone that was vacated by Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya.

He garnered 38 votes in the elections held in Cairo, ahead of Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga (12 votes) and Eswatini Football Association President Adam Mthethwa (2).

Two other candidates for the Southern Zone seat, Elvis Chetty (Seychelles) and

Felton Kamambo (Zimbabwe), withdrew from the running before voting started.

Dr Jordaan was nominated by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad after the latter decided to relieve Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick from his post as 1st Vice-President.