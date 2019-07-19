19 July 2019

South Africa: Nacional Hosts Portia FC in Bottom-of-the-Table Clash

In a bottom-of-the-table clash, Nova Nacional FC will host Khayelitsha-based club Portia FC at the Holy Cross Stadium in the Western Cape Sasol League on Saturday, 20 July.

In their maiden campaign, Nova Nacional is currently 13th on the table with two wins from 14 games, while 15th-placed Portia FC goes into the tie with nine points from 14 games.

Both teams go into the game with respective runs of unhealthy results, the home side is on a four-game losing streak and the visitors' 5-0 defeat to RV United on their last outing was their seventh in succession.

Former University of Western Cape head coach, Allan Theunissen, who is currently in charge of Nova Nacional, said the team is well prepared for their clash against Portia.

"The team is a little bit down because of four back-to-back losses but this is football. We have to handle situations like this. We have been preparing well and motivating each other and therefore, our girls will execute well," he said two days prior to the match.

"Portia is also under pressure in terms of their log position and we know they will be coming here to try and take the points, but we have to be better than them in all departments and get our third home win."

A win for either side could see the victor rise up to mid-table if other results go their way.

