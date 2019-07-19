Malawi Police Look for 2 Ethiopians Over Human Trafficking

Police in Dowa are looking for two Ethiopians over allegations that they are connected to a ring of human traffickers at Dzaleka Refufgee Camp in Dowa.

Dowa police officer-in-charge Charles Msitu has confirmed that the two Ethiopians were allegedly involved in human trafficking at the 40,000-strong refugee camp.

"These two Ethiopians are notorious and deadly. Last year, they were arrested for suspected murder, human trafficking and other offences but the High Court in Lilongwe granted them bail," he said.

Msitu said upon their return the refugee camp, they continued with their human trafficking activities.

Dzaleka holds refugees and asylum seekers from Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda among other countries.