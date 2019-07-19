19 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Blantyre City Council Refuses Hrdc Peaceful Protests

By Owen Khamula

Blantyre City Council has refused Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) permission to hold peaceful march protests Friday in the commercial capital.

Kasunda: BCC stops protests

Council spokesperson Anthony Kasunda said HIRDC had failed to pay K9.5 million in damages of property occurred in the previous similar protests which turned violent.

"We told them to pay for the damages first before holding another match but they have not, so they cannot proceed with the protests," said Kasunda.

Kasunda also said that the council would be holding elections for mayor and deputy mayor, saying the police would be deployed to the civic offices for the function.

He accused the HRDC of organizing peaceful protests and let politicians hijack such demonstrations later.

The council publicist also accused the civil rights organisations leaders of diverting from agreed routes during such demonstrations.

HRDC officials in the south were yet to comment on the issue.

In Karonga, HRDC officials say the protests would go on despite requests from some religious leaders to cancel them.

The religious leaders requested for the cancelation of the protests following violence which erupted in the previous similar demonstrations which led to the damage of property of Karonga district council worth K500 million.

