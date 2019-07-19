19 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mandela Family Hails Bushiri for Continuously Honouring Madiba's Legacy

By Chomi Khumalo

Iconic Nelson Mandela's family on Thursday hailed spiritual leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, for continuously honouring, protecting and living the legacy of Madiba.

Prophet Bashir being welcomed by Mandela's eldest granddaughter Ms Ndileka Mandela Bashir and his wife Mary in Soweto for charity on Mandela Day

Mandela's eldest granddaughter Ms Ndileka Mandela said what Prophet Shepherd Bushiri did on Thursday is what her grandfather, the late Nelson Mandela would have wanted done.

Bushiri and his wife were at Itireleng Health Centre in Soweto on Thursday during Mandela Day where they spent 67 minutes interacting with staff members and, also, making a donation comprising of several medical equipments to improve their working conditions.

Each year on July 18, the world is called to spend 67 minutes doing something good for society in honour of the iconic Mandela.

Said Ndileka: "It is not the duty of government alone to take care of the people; but all of us to take care of those who cannot take care of themselves. For what Bushiri and his wife, through Shepherd Bushiri Foundation have done, we appreciate so much as a family."

In his speech, Bushiri, who is the chairperson of Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF), said:

"Ensuring that our people are free and are able access quality health care is what Tata Madiba stood for. This is the legacy we should carry. It is a legacy I am carrying. And I will do anything possible to ensure that I do my part in safeguarding it."

Among the items donated at the health include: 13 Electronic BP machines with cuffs, 5 HB meters, 8 Examination lights, 1 Janitor trolley, 4 Heavy duty scales with heights, 2 Window blinds, 1 Emergency room vital sign monitoring machine, Industrial lawn mowers with a cable, 2 Privacy curtains, Staff kitchen microwave, 3 Water cooler for patients, 50 Mattresses, 100 Blankets, several detergents and sanitary facilities.

In 2018, Bushiri and wife spent the day at Kloofwaters Primary School in Rustenberg where he supported the school with several donation meant to improve education delivery at the institution.

