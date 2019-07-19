19 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: El-Rufai Applauds Efforts to Turnaround Nimasa

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has commended efforts of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, to develop the maritime sector and increase its contribution to the economy.

El-Rufai said Peterside's appointment as DG of NIMASA was one of the most skilful and opportune decisions by the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its drive to revolutionise the maritime industry.

In a chat with journalists at the Kaduna, the governor said Peterside had brought his wealth of experience and pragmatism to bear on the maritime sector, occasioning many reforms that have produced significant growth in the industry within a short period.

According to El-Rufai, "Peterside is a vibrant young man who has brought a lot of reforms to the maritime industry. This is what you get when you appoint young and knowledgeable people and this appointment has brought a lot of gains to this administration."

The governor said with the length of the Nigerian coastline, the country deserved more benefit from maritime. He added: "I know NIMASA, in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), headed by my former Chief of Staff, Hadiza Bala-Usman, is doing a lot to decongest the Apapa ports and we are proud of what they are doing so far. But we must also look at ways of building new ports to decongest Apapa."

El-Rufai also commended the Buhari administration's first term Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he said had revolutionised the entire transport sector under difficult circumstances. He said Kaduna State was one of the beneficiaries of Amaechi's vision, as the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, whose completion the former Rivers State Governor ensured, was now one of the busiest rail lines in the country.

He stated: "I do not recall any Minister of Transportation that has achieved as much in so little time, under very difficult circumstances as Hon. Amaechi has done. Kaduna State is one of the beneficiaries of his effort, because the Abuja-Kaduna rail that started more than 10 years ago was completed under his tenure.

"It was a single-minded focus on completing projects of benefit to the country that enabled that, and today, that train connection is one of the busiest and most patronised in Nigeria. For the first time Nigerians are seeing the advantage of having a functional rail system and he was also very influential to the appointments of Bala-Usman and Peterside and the maritime sector is better for those strategic appointments."

Nigeria

FIFA 'Taps Nigeria to Host 2020 U-20 World Cup'

Ten years after Nigeria last hosted a FIFA World Cup event, the country is set for another chance as the world football… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.