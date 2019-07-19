Liberia: Sen. Johnson Opposes July 24th Protest

Photo: New Republic

Some officials of the Council of Patriots during a previous press conference

A member of the Council of Patriots (CoP) Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County distances himself from the July 24th protest.

Addressing Legislative reporters Thursday, 18 July at the Capitol he says he would not join the pending protest because the timing is not expedient.

Senator Johnson notes that the CoP is a democratic institution and at one of their recent meetings, some members of the executive opted for another protest on July 24th, but he objected because this period is around the July 26 Independence Celebration.

According to him, he appeals to fellow executive members to defer the protest but they refused and voted in favor.

However, Johnson says he still remains a member of the CoP and his decision to not be part of the pending protest was reached two weeks ago and not because of statement made by Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Smith Toby.

He notes that the very day the Executive members made their decision to protest, the same day he told them that he is not going to be a part and he respects their decision.

The CoP recently announced there would be another protest, beginning July 24 leading to the July 26 Independence Celebration and beyond until government addresses its demands.

But this is not feasible because during the July 26 celebration, government will be dedicating various projects across the country coupled with presence of foreign guests so it would not be a good time to stage a protest.