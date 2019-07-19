Liberia: Opposition Admits Blunder

Photo: New Republic

Some officials of the Council of Patriots during a previous press conference

The chair of Liberia's four collaborating opposition parties Benoni Urey says failure to unite in the second round of the 2017 presidential election caused their defeat, conceding to their blunder in winning the presidency.

"But I stood with Joe Boakai you know, and if other would have done the same, we wouldn't be where we are today. And you know we continue to make mistakes as a people. But we must unite because we are rapidly losing our country," Urey cautions in an exclusive interview with this paper.

He complains of current high foreign exchange rate, prices of basic commodities, mainly Liberia's staple, rice and foreign nationals allegedly gaining monopoly over businesses here as indications that Liberians are rapidly losing their country.

Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai lost the polls on the then ruling Unity Party ticket to President George Manneh Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in 2017.

It remains public perception here that ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf did not also demonstrate support for her deputy Mr. Boakai in the 2017 polls to enable him succeed her.

Some of the parties that now make up the collaborating opposition parties, except Mr. Urey's All Liberian Party (ALP) did not clearly direct their partisans and supporters to follow a particular candidate, leaving them with the decision to make.

"You know what, we need to learn from - if during the second round we had stayed together as we are today, we won't be where we are," Mr. Urey says.

The businessman turned - politician casts blame on the failure of some opposition leaders to direct their supporters to vote a particular candidate, but leaving them with the choice to find their own candidates.

He tells this paper that he tried to unite the group, "but there were external forces outside of the group; there was money being passed around."

"You know people must learn to control their emotions. If you're angry, you know, if you're unhappy, you must think about the Liberian people," he cautions.