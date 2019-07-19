19 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Opposition Admits Blunder

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Republic
Some officials of the Council of Patriots during a previous press conference
By Winston W. Parley

The chair of Liberia's four collaborating opposition parties Benoni Urey says failure to unite in the second round of the 2017 presidential election caused their defeat, conceding to their blunder in winning the presidency.

"But I stood with Joe Boakai you know, and if other would have done the same, we wouldn't be where we are today. And you know we continue to make mistakes as a people. But we must unite because we are rapidly losing our country," Urey cautions in an exclusive interview with this paper.

He complains of current high foreign exchange rate, prices of basic commodities, mainly Liberia's staple, rice and foreign nationals allegedly gaining monopoly over businesses here as indications that Liberians are rapidly losing their country.

Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai lost the polls on the then ruling Unity Party ticket to President George Manneh Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in 2017.

It remains public perception here that ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf did not also demonstrate support for her deputy Mr. Boakai in the 2017 polls to enable him succeed her.

Some of the parties that now make up the collaborating opposition parties, except Mr. Urey's All Liberian Party (ALP) did not clearly direct their partisans and supporters to follow a particular candidate, leaving them with the decision to make.

"You know what, we need to learn from - if during the second round we had stayed together as we are today, we won't be where we are," Mr. Urey says.

The businessman turned - politician casts blame on the failure of some opposition leaders to direct their supporters to vote a particular candidate, but leaving them with the choice to find their own candidates.

He tells this paper that he tried to unite the group, "but there were external forces outside of the group; there was money being passed around."

"You know people must learn to control their emotions. If you're angry, you know, if you're unhappy, you must think about the Liberian people," he cautions.

More on This

U.S. Ambassador Expresses Concern On 'CoP' Planned Protest

The United States ambassador to Liberia, Christine Elder has expressed concern over the planned protest by the Council… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.