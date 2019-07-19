Liberia: Jake Baptist College Holds 10th Convocation

Jake Memorial Baptist College, a theological seminary located on 11th Street Sinkor in Monrovia convenes its 10th graduation convocation here Saturday, 20 July at the Beawo Baptist Church on 17th Street.

The Dean of Students of the college, Rev. Moses U-Joe Weidehgar, Sr., says a total of eleven (11) candidates who has successfully completed their academic studies in both Theology and Christian Education respectively, will receive degrees.

He discloses that Rev. Dr. Randy L. Nelson of Sioux Falls University in South Dakota, United States of America (USA) will serve as Commencement Speaker.He says the exercise represents the 10th graduation and convocation since the college was established in 1995.

Rev. Weidehgar emphasizes that the process leading to the conferring of full degree program by academic 2020 has already been authorized by the Commission on Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.

The Jake Memorial Baptist College is constructing a new home adjacent the Edward Biyan Kesselly Military Barracks on the Monrovia-Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway in Lower Margibi County.

According to Rev. Weidehgar, the conferring of full degree program is authorized by the Commission on Higher Education after an official application, coupled with submission of instructional staff, who hold Master's and PhD degrees.

He encourages students desirous of attending the Jake Memorial Baptist College where the word of God is taught with commitment and faithfulness to the Lord, to do in acquiring sound and quality Christian Education.

Convocation Speaker, Rev. Dr. Randy L. Nelson, an Associate Professor and Director of International Education, earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and German at the University of Sioux Falls. He later earned a Master's of Arts in Selected Studies in English at Augustana University and then a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership at the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, respectively. He has also completed graduate coursework in Germany and Austria.

During his 28 years of teaching high school English and German, Dr. Nelson taught in South Dakota and Minnesota, and spent a year teaching in the public school system in Berlin, Germany, among other achievements.