19 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Jake Baptist College Holds 10th Convocation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

Jake Memorial Baptist College, a theological seminary located on 11th Street Sinkor in Monrovia convenes its 10th graduation convocation here Saturday, 20 July at the Beawo Baptist Church on 17th Street.

The Dean of Students of the college, Rev. Moses U-Joe Weidehgar, Sr., says a total of eleven (11) candidates who has successfully completed their academic studies in both Theology and Christian Education respectively, will receive degrees.

He discloses that Rev. Dr. Randy L. Nelson of Sioux Falls University in South Dakota, United States of America (USA) will serve as Commencement Speaker.He says the exercise represents the 10th graduation and convocation since the college was established in 1995.

Rev. Weidehgar emphasizes that the process leading to the conferring of full degree program by academic 2020 has already been authorized by the Commission on Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.

The Jake Memorial Baptist College is constructing a new home adjacent the Edward Biyan Kesselly Military Barracks on the Monrovia-Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway in Lower Margibi County.

According to Rev. Weidehgar, the conferring of full degree program is authorized by the Commission on Higher Education after an official application, coupled with submission of instructional staff, who hold Master's and PhD degrees.

He encourages students desirous of attending the Jake Memorial Baptist College where the word of God is taught with commitment and faithfulness to the Lord, to do in acquiring sound and quality Christian Education.

Convocation Speaker, Rev. Dr. Randy L. Nelson, an Associate Professor and Director of International Education, earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and German at the University of Sioux Falls. He later earned a Master's of Arts in Selected Studies in English at Augustana University and then a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership at the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, respectively. He has also completed graduate coursework in Germany and Austria.

During his 28 years of teaching high school English and German, Dr. Nelson taught in South Dakota and Minnesota, and spent a year teaching in the public school system in Berlin, Germany, among other achievements.

Liberia

Cocoa Farmers Call for Plain Levelled Field in the Sector

Cocoa farmers in Liberia have expressed their unhappiness with new policies being introduced by the Liberia Agriculture… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.