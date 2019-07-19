19 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Allianz Nigeria to Insure Germans in Nigeria

By Ebere Nwoji

Allianz Nigeria, a branch of the Germany-based global insurance giant, Allianz, has entered into a strategic partnership to provide insurance and protection services to German nationals and businesses domiciled in Nigeria.

Representing the Federal Republic of Germany, the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck, recently paid a visit to executives and board members of Allianz Nigeria, during which the strategic partnership was sealed.

At the meeting, deliberations were made on strategic plans for Allianz Nigeria to provide support for the German diaspora in Nigeria with attendant positive consequences on the Nigerian economy.

The German industry is very active in Nigeria with a large number of small and medium sized German companies operating in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Allianz Nigeria's Executive Director, Owolabi Salami, noted that whereas Germany and Nigeria have excellent bi-lateral relations, there were ample opportunity to intensify and deepen the relations between both countries.

"Germany and Nigeria are the largest national economies in their respective continents. Interestingly enough, Allianz, our parent company is native to Germany.

"By default then, securing the needs of German businesses and individuals in Nigeria is our serious responsibility", he stated.

He said the Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers.

"Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from Property, Life and Health insurance to Assistance services to Credit insurance and Global Business insurance.

"Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 673 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers - while their asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors - manage an additional 1.4 trillion euros of third-party assets.

