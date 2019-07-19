19 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Marches in Solidarity With Rape Victims

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Lana H. Haroun
In what has become an iconic image of the Sudan protests, 22-year-old architectural engineering student Alaa Salah (@oalaa_salah) chants poetry from the top of a car, wearing traditional dress.

Khartoum / El Gedaref / Kassala / En Nahud — Marches and vigils were held Khartoum and the state capitals Wad Madani, El Gedaref, Kassala, Kosti, Sennar, En Nahud, and El Obeid to express solidarity with the people raped during the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

Lecturers of the University of Khartoum organised a solidarity vigil with the rape survivors.

In Kassala, a vigil was held in front of the court complex. The demonstrators carried banners denouncing the use of rape as a weapon against women.

Activists in El Gedaref marched from the hospital to the headquarters of the judiciary to condemn rape and to demand that the perpetrators of rape be brought to justice.

Neighbourhood committees in En Nahud in West Kordofan staged a protest in front of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of West Kordofan. The participants carried banners in blue condemning the crimes committed against women during the uprising.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Sudan

Demonstrators March to Honour 'Martyrs' of Protests

Sudanese police fired tear gas as demonstrators marched in the capital Khartoum towards a prominent square to honour… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.