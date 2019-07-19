Sudan: Marches in Solidarity With Rape Victims

Photo: Lana H. Haroun

In what has become an iconic image of the Sudan protests, 22-year-old architectural engineering student Alaa Salah (@oalaa_salah) chants poetry from the top of a car, wearing traditional dress.

Khartoum / El Gedaref / Kassala / En Nahud — Marches and vigils were held Khartoum and the state capitals Wad Madani, El Gedaref, Kassala, Kosti, Sennar, En Nahud, and El Obeid to express solidarity with the people raped during the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

Lecturers of the University of Khartoum organised a solidarity vigil with the rape survivors.

In Kassala, a vigil was held in front of the court complex. The demonstrators carried banners denouncing the use of rape as a weapon against women.

Activists in El Gedaref marched from the hospital to the headquarters of the judiciary to condemn rape and to demand that the perpetrators of rape be brought to justice.

Neighbourhood committees in En Nahud in West Kordofan staged a protest in front of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of West Kordofan. The participants carried banners in blue condemning the crimes committed against women during the uprising.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.