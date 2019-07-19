Sudan: March in Khartoum Dispersed By Security Forces Using Tear Gas

Photo: Lana H. Haroun

In what has become an iconic image of the Sudan protests, 22-year-old architectural engineering student Alaa Salah (@oalaa_salah) chants poetry from the top of a car, wearing traditional dress.

Khartoum / Wad Madani — Tens of thousands of people marched in the direction of Freedom Square in Khartoum on Thursday afternoon in response to the call of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) to demand justice. Witnesses said that security forces dispersed the rally at Jakson Square in downtown Khartoum by firing tear gas, but the demonstrators gathered again.

The Marches of Millions for Justice were launched from various gathering points set by the FFC (formerly known as the Alliance for Freedom and Change). Participants of the rallies carried portraits of protesters killed. They also held banners demanding justice and prosecution of the killers.

SPA

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) condemned the violent disruption of the rally and held the junta responsible for the safety of the demonstrators.

The demonstrators replaced the logos and banners of the former regime at the Green Square near the Khartoum airport with banners calling for justice and honouring "the martyrs of the revolution".

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen who were stationed at Green Square withdrew on Thursday morning before the demonstrators arrived.

Wad Madani

In Wad Madani, Kosti, Singa and Sennar people also reacted to the call to hold Marches of Millions for Justice.

In Wad Madani in El Gezira, a demonstration started at the Grand Market and proceeded to El Moulid Square. The participants chanted slogans calling for retribution. Meetings were addressed by representatives of the FFC and members of neighbourhood committees.

Demonstrators in the Sennar state capital Singa dedicated their rally to Ano Hasan, who was shot dead by RSF militiamen on Sunday.

