19 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: March in Khartoum Dispersed By Security Forces Using Tear Gas

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Lana H. Haroun
In what has become an iconic image of the Sudan protests, 22-year-old architectural engineering student Alaa Salah (@oalaa_salah) chants poetry from the top of a car, wearing traditional dress.

Khartoum / Wad Madani — Tens of thousands of people marched in the direction of Freedom Square in Khartoum on Thursday afternoon in response to the call of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC) to demand justice. Witnesses said that security forces dispersed the rally at Jakson Square in downtown Khartoum by firing tear gas, but the demonstrators gathered again.

The Marches of Millions for Justice were launched from various gathering points set by the FFC (formerly known as the Alliance for Freedom and Change). Participants of the rallies carried portraits of protesters killed. They also held banners demanding justice and prosecution of the killers.

SPA

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) condemned the violent disruption of the rally and held the junta responsible for the safety of the demonstrators.

The demonstrators replaced the logos and banners of the former regime at the Green Square near the Khartoum airport with banners calling for justice and honouring "the martyrs of the revolution".

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen who were stationed at Green Square withdrew on Thursday morning before the demonstrators arrived.

Wad Madani

In Wad Madani, Kosti, Singa and Sennar people also reacted to the call to hold Marches of Millions for Justice.

In Wad Madani in El Gezira, a demonstration started at the Grand Market and proceeded to El Moulid Square. The participants chanted slogans calling for retribution. Meetings were addressed by representatives of the FFC and members of neighbourhood committees.

Demonstrators in the Sennar state capital Singa dedicated their rally to Ano Hasan, who was shot dead by RSF militiamen on Sunday.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

More on This

Demos for Justice, Civilian Rule

On Wednesday, a number of marches and demonstrations were launched in a number of districts and markets of Khartoum to… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.