Kenya: City Detectives Seize Fake U.S.$10 Million in Fedha Estate Raid

By Hilary Kimuyu

Detectives on Thursday night seized fake USD 10 million in Fedha Estate, Nairobi and arrested three suspects.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they arrested three suspects following a tip-off.

The suspects have been identified as Joshua Odhiambo 19, Jane Ogenda 20, and Dickson Ombaso 27.

They were also found in possession of a fake motor vehicle number plate and an iPad labeled GOK.

In a tweet, DCI said they also recovered some chemical believed to be used in processing the fake currency in the suspects' house.

"The suspects have been placed in custody awaiting arraignment in Court on Friday," added the DCI.

In April, detectives recovered Sh1.2 billion in fake US dollars at the Barclays Bank Queensway branch in Nairobi.

The cash was found in a client's safe deposit box by a team of officers from the DCI Flying Squad and the five suspects arrested and charged in court.

In another bust, detectives nabbed four Rwandan nationals and two Kenyans and recovered millions of fake US Dollars, Zambian Kwachas and more than 100 kilograms of fake gold nuggets in Kilimani, in May.

In February, detectives recovered 75kgs of fake gold and Sh32 billion worth of fake notes.

