Nigeria: Ethiopian Group CEO Honoured

The Addis Ababa University has conferred Honorary Doctorate Degree upon Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines at the University's annual graduation ceremony held recently.

The guest of honour at the ceremony, Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, hooded and handed over the Degree to Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam in recognition and honour of his contribution to the growth and expansion of Ethiopian Airlines.

After reading out the GCEO's biography and achievements, Professor Tassew Woldehanna, President of Addis Ababa University said, "It is with great honor that Addis Ababa University confers the Honorary Doctorate Degree upon you in recognition of your relentless hard work and contribution for your country."

In his acceptance speech, GebreMariam extended gratitude to AAU for conferring the Honorary Degree upon him, saying, "Over the decades, Ethiopian Airlines has become one of the leading global airlines and a source of pride for all Africans, thanks to relentless efforts, sense of ownership, consistent work ethic and discipline of the airline's past and present employees and management. I accept this Honorary Doctorate Degree on behalf of all my colleagues, and I would like to congratulate them all!"

GebreMariam also thanked his mentors for sharing their knowledge and experience and for supporting him to be successful in his career. He further pointed out that during the past eight years of his tenure, Ethiopian Airlines achieved most of the targets laid out in its ambitious Vision 2025 well ahead of time despite the cynicism of observers, tripling the airline's growth in the process.