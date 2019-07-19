19 July 2019

South Africa: CSA Congratulates 'All-Time Legend' Donald

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald on his induction into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.

Donald becomes the third South African to achieve this honour, following in the footsteps of Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock, and the first of the modern era.

"Congratulations to Allan on this significant honour that deservedly recognizes him as one of the all-time legends of the game," said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"None of us will ever forget his memorable opening delivery of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the famous Sydney Cricket Ground in the Proteas first ever match in this famous tournament against Australia in 1992.

"Indeed, if you go further back, he claimed a 'fifer', including an opening spell of 3/11, in our first ever ODI against India in 1991. He set the standard for others to follow and has been a proud standard bearer of the Proteas brand ever since.

"He has undoubtedly been the inspiration to the successive generations of world-class fast bowlers South Africa has produced ever since.

"He has once again made us all very proud and we extend our heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him."

A brief overview of Allan Donald's career highlights

- 72 Tests for South Africa, taking 330 wickets at 22.25 apiece

- 164 ODIs, taking 272 wickets at 21.78 apiece

- Currently fourth-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket for South Africa

- He was the first South African to take 300 Test wickets

- He was the first South African to take 200 ODI wickets

- Until this week, he was South Africa's leading wicket-taker in World Cup cricket with 38

- Spent 596 days as the number 1 ranked Test bowler (1998-1999)

- Peaked at number 2 in the ICC ODI bowling rankings

