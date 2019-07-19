19 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chaos As Mpumalanga ANC Members Throw Chairs At Provincial Secretary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Correspondent

The Mpumalanga ANC's regional council meeting in Mbombela erupted into chaos when angry members threw chairs at acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali on Wednesday, the Citizen reported.

Ntshalintshali's bodyguards reportedly had to escort her away from the stage.

A delegate of the meeting told The Citizen that Ntshalintshali had sustained scratches, but this was because her bodyguards were taking the blows to protect her.

"Outside the venue, the members tried to storm her car but police fired rubber bullets to disperse the unruly group," the delegate reportedly said.

The meeting was reportedly convened for Ntshalintshali to announce a directive from the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) to disband the Ehlanzeni and Bohlabelo regions and amalgamate them into one region.

When News24 contacted Ntshalintshali for comment on Friday, she was in the process of laying a charge with the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Since Monday, meetings have collapsed where the provincial executive committee (PEC) was meant to reconfigure the regions to form one, Sowetan reported.

On Monday, members of the MKMVA's (Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans) national council in Mbombela forced the closure of the ANC's Mpumalanga office by locking out staff, SABC reported.

According to the Citizen, they argued that the PEC was illegitimate and could not disband the two regional executives.

For the past months, they have reportedly demanded that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) disband the PEC, citing a leadership crisis. The PEC has been without a chairperson and a deputy since 2017.

Police confirmed to The Citizen that a case of common assault in connection with the Ntshalintshali incident was being investigated.

On Thursday, Sowetan reported that the PEC had indeed disbanded the two regions in question, as per instruction from the NEC.

After disagreements on who was to be included in the regional task team (RTT), and following the chaotic meeting on Wednesday, Bohlabela region chairperson Gillion Mashego was made convener of the RTT. Ngrayi Ngwenya was appointed as his deputy.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Misled Parliament on Bosasa Donation - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately deceived Parliament with regard… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.