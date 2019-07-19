19 July 2019

South Africa: Man Arrested for Firing Gun During Fight Outside Cape Town Night Club

By Jenna Etheridge

A man was arrested for firing a gun during a fight outside a night club in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday.

According to the Green Point City Improvement District (CID), four foreign nationals had been fighting outside Cubana in Somerset Road in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"A bystander grabbed a gun from his car and shot [at] one of the men and then proceeded to speed off up Somerset Road," it shared on social media.

The bullet did not hit anyone.

A police officer from the Cape Town central police station had been doing a crime prevention operation in the area at around 02:00 when he heard about the fight, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

With the assistance of Green Point CID security, they arrested a 44-year-old man for illegally discharging a firearm, he said.

This followed a high-speed chase which ended outside the McDonald's near Cape Town Stadium, according to the CID.

The firearm, a Norinco pistol with six rounds, was handed in at the Cape Town central police station exhibit stores for safekeeping, said Van Wyk.

The man would remain in custody until his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police would oppose his bail application.

