South Africa: Man's Body Discovered On River Bank in KZN

The dead body of a man believed to be aged between 20 and 30 was found on a river bank in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

When ER24 personnel and the police search and rescue unit arrived on the scene in the Petrus Stroom area in the Midlands at around 13:20, the body had been retrieved and assessed by paramedics.

"The paramedics found the man had already succumbed to his injuries and he was declared dead on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring added the circumstances surrounding the incident were still unknown and local authorities were investigating.

