18 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man's Body Discovered On River Bank in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By News24 Correspondent

The dead body of a man believed to be aged between 20 and 30 was found on a river bank in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

When ER24 personnel and the police search and rescue unit arrived on the scene in the Petrus Stroom area in the Midlands at around 13:20, the body had been retrieved and assessed by paramedics.

"The paramedics found the man had already succumbed to his injuries and he was declared dead on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring added the circumstances surrounding the incident were still unknown and local authorities were investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

VP Chiwenga in Hospital in South Africa

Umwell Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is back in a South African hospital, a country he was hounded from by South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.