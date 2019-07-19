19 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Tribunal - Child Support Grants Cannot Be Used As Income in Credit Applications

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has advised credit providers to take heed of this week's judgement against the use of child support and foster care grants as income on credit applications.

"Credit providers are warned to observe this judgement and ensure that they do not allow consumers to use child support and foster care social grants as income in credit applications," said NCR Chief Executive Officer Nomsa Motshegare.

On Wednesday the National Consumer Tribunal (NCT) handed down judgment in favour of the NCR against Aristoscan CC, a micro lender trading as JMK Cash Loans.

JMK Cash Loans was found guilty of various contraventions of the National Credit Act, including reckless lending.

The evidence presented by the NCR showed that JMK Cash Loans extended credit to consumers who received child support and foster care social grants.

The National Consumer Tribunal, which is an independent adjudicative entity, was established in terms of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005 (the NCA). The Tribunal derives its mandate from the NCA and as such, hears all sides of a case before making a decision. A decision by the Tribunal has the same status as one made by a High Court.

In its judgement, the NCT made a finding that child support and foster care social grants are income to be used for the benefit of third parties and cannot be deemed to be the consumer's income.

"This judgement clarifies that child support and foster care social grants are not to be used as consumer income in credit applications. They are intended to be used for the care and support of the children," said Motshegare on Thursday.

The National Consumer Tribunal and the National Credit Regulator -- which is responsible for the regulation of the South African credit industry -- are entities of the Department of Trade and Industry.

South Africa

Ramaphosa Misled Parliament on Bosasa Donation - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately deceived Parliament with regard… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.