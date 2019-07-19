Liberia, Guinea Issue Communiqué

President Dr. George Manneh Weah over the weekend returned from Guinea following a two-day state visit on the invitation of his Guinean counterpart Prof. Alpha Conde.

At the end of the visit, the countries issued a joint communiqué.

The two heads of state, the communiqué said exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

The exchange happened in an atmosphere of perfect hospitality and mutual understanding.

Concerning the bilateral cooperation, the two Heads of State appreciated the centuries-old ties of friendship and cooperation already existing between the two countries.

They have committed themselves to give a new dynamic to this cooperation by proceeding to an assessment of the level of implementation of various agreements.

"They have decided to strengthen their strategic partnership and build on the efficient handling of regional geopolitical realities and exploitations of economic opportunities for the mutual interest of the two countries.

In this regard, the two Heads of State have instructed their foreign ministers to reactivate immediately, the holding of the Joint Cooperation Grand Committee between the two countries.

In the meantime, over the visit, the delegations of the two countries had fruitful exchanges on various sectors, particularly on mine, justice, transport, defense and security, education and private investments," the communiqué said.

Continuing, it said "in consideration of the increasing terrorist and religious extremist movements in the region, the two Heads of State have instructed their respective ministers to seek opportunities of cooperation in particular in the areas of military and security, training and capacity building, sharing information and intelligence, border security, illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons.

The Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Liberia have reiterated their willingness to work within the same spirit of union, to act as "one and single people" during negotiations with partners to facilitate the transportation and shipment within the Liberian territory of products and natural resources from Guinea."

In this regard, the communiqué said the two Heads of State mandate their respective Minsters to work at the bilateral level, to ensure the efficient implementation of the memorandum of understanding concerning the transportation of natural resources from Guinea, executed on October 25, 2013 by the Heads of the two countries.

To this effect, an implementation agreement has to be discussed and finalized later on August 31, 2019. Doing so, the Governments agreed to set up immediately a joint working committee.

Similarly, in the sector of transport, the two Presidents have expressed their willingness for the establishment of an airline to serve the Mano River Union Countries.

The Two Heads of State also highlighted the enormous economic opportunities offered by the two respective countries.

They have invited the economic operators of Guinea and Liberia to enhance their cooperation, to strengthen and diversify the strategic partnership existing between two countries.

They have requested their respective Ministers to initiate the Cooperation between the two countries in the field of English and French languages training.

The two Presidents have instructed their respective Ministers to start discussions within the Cooperation framework for the efficient use of ports of the two countries. They appreciated courageous reforms undertaken in their respective countries for improving conditions of their populations.

At the sub-regional level, the two Heads of State have congratulated the recent decision of ECOWAS to adopt a single currency (ECO) for the member states of the same organization.

At the African Union level, the two Heads of State, as convinced Pan-Africanists, have expressed their commitment to defend and promote the continent benefits and appreciated the consolidated views of the African Union Heads of State, aiming to speak in one single voice on all regional and international issues.

The two Presidents insisted on the need for the actual implementation of the ECOWAS Agreement on the free movement of people and goods.

They also welcomed the decision of the Heads of State of the African Union to launch the first operational phase of the agreement on the Continental Free Trade Area.

President George Manneh Weah highly appreciated the successful Presidency of the African Union led by President Alpha Conde in 2017, and welcomed the significant results achieved during his tenure.

The two Heads of State welcomed the innovative approach of consultation, as well as the implementation of the 2063 agenda and the reforms of the African Union, for which they reaffirmed their support.

The two Heads of State are committed to a better coordination of their actions, under the auspices of the African Union to create favorable conditions for peace and Regional and International Security and Sustainable Economic Development of the Continent.

To respond to the seriousness of the environmental problem and the negative effects of the climate change, the two Heads of State reiterated their support for the implementation of the Paris Agreement (COP21), the communiqué among other things said.