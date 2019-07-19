19 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom, GP Government Work to Resolve Electricity Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eskom and the Gauteng government have agreed to collaborate to resolve electricity problems in the province.

"The Gauteng Provincial Government and Eskom have agreed to implement joint action to decisively deal with the problems of ongoing disruptions in the supply of electricity in a number of areas in the province," said the power utility on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Special Advisor to the Premier on service delivery and political management, Eric Xayiya, met with Eskom top management to discuss the ongoing problems regarding the increasing number of repeated equipment failures in some areas around Gauteng.

Eskom has reported that there are increasing incidents of illegal connections leading to overloading, which often result in failure of transformers and mini-substations. This includes meter tampering, electricity theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

Eskom emphasised that increased equipment failure has a significant negative impact on operations, finances and safety of employees and the public at large.

"The Gauteng government and Eskom acknowledge that consumers who continue to pay for electricity cannot continue to suffer due to the actions of those who are not paying. Continued non-payment of electricity and illegal connections harm the economy of the province and the country," it said.

It added that its attempts to restore power supply to areas that have experienced repeated failures due to illegal connections and meter tampering are being hampered by violent resistance in the affected communities

"Eskom technicians are often denied access to affected areas to conduct audits and necessary repairs to damaged equipment."

The power utility added that the Gauteng provincial government will enlist the support of law enforcement agencies to ensure that the power utility restores electricity supply to legal and paying customers in all the affected areas in the province.

"The police will act firmly and decisively against anyone obstructing Eskom from carrying out its work. Eskom will conduct audits and remove illegal connections, fix bypassed meters, issue tamper fines and ultimately restore electricity supply to paying customers," said Eskom.

Meanwhile, the provincial government and Eskom will continue to engage with councillors and stakeholders in all affected areas to address all matters pertaining to the supply of electricity.

Last week Eskom appealed to communities to stop illegal connections as it continues to experience an increasing number of repeated equipment failures in most areas.

Last month, Eskom issued a notice saying that is has been forced to halt work on substation repairs as well as maintenance operations in Gauteng. This was due to safety concerns of staff and debt that is on the increase.

South Africa

Ramaphosa Misled Parliament on Bosasa Donation - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately deceived Parliament with regard… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Energy
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.