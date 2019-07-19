Mauritius: IOIG 2019 - Rodriguan Athletes Gather to Boost Team Spirit

press release

A gathering of young Rodriguan athletes, in view to enhance team-building for the forthcoming Indian Ocean Islands Games (IOIG) 2019, was held yesterday at Voilà Hotel in Bagatelle. The Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Serge Clair, and the Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Mrs Rose de Lima Edouard-Ravina, were present on the occasion.

In his address to the young athletes, Mr Serge Clair highlighted that this gathering serves as an ideal platform for the youngsters to put themselves in optimal conditions so that they perform to their best abilities and fetch gold medals for the country.

Furthermore, the Chief Commissioner encouraged the young athletes to perform in a spirit of lame dan lame at the sporting event as well as aim for the highest spot on the podium and thus make Mauritius and Rodrigues proud of their achievements.

For her part, the Commissioner of Youth and Sports lauded the strong commitment of the athletes towards the IOIG 2019 and encouraged them to achieve its set objectives. She urged them to rally on this key event which is a celebration of the fraternity with other neighboring Islands.

In a bid to support the athletes presently in Mauritius and to boost their confidence level for the Games, a stipend of Rs 8,000 was given to each athlete. On the same occasion, it was announced that a cash prize will be given to those who will be awarded medals, notably a cash prize of Rs 30 000 for Gold, Rs 20 000 for Silver, and Rs 10 000 for Bronze medals respectively.

IOIG 2019

Mauritius is hosting this year, from 19 to 28 July, the 10th IOIG in 2019, a multi-sports event held every four years among athletes from Indian Ocean islands. The Games were adopted by the International Olympic Committee in 1976.

The objectives are to contribute to regional cooperation through the development of sports in the region, and build friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the islands of the Indian Ocean, in the spirit of the Olympics.