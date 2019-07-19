19 July 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: SME Employment Scheme Extended to Diploma Holders and SMEs Not Exceeding Rs 100m Turnover

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Employment Scheme, a 2018/2019 budgetary measure which targeted graduates, and SMEs not exceeding a turnover of Rs 50 million annually, is now being extended to diploma holders and SMEs not exceeding a net annual income of Rs 100 million.

The Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, made this statement, yesterday, during a press conference in Port-Louis. He indicated that Budget 2019-2020 has brought some changes to the 2018-2019 budgetary measure, in line with Government's strategy to create job opportunities for young graduates and support the development of SMEs while providing a conducive environment for the sustainable development of the sector. From now on, he said, SMEs will be able to employ both graduates and diploma holders adding that SMEs which have already benefitted from the service of a graduate can apply for the service of a diploma holder as well.

The Scheme, he said, seeks to instill and develop entrepreneurial skills among graduates, and provide SMEs with an injection of fresh talents. It will also enable unemployed graduates to expand their skills and competencies in a real world situation as well as address the issue of unemployment. At the same time, the support and contribution of a degree or diploma holder or both, to SMEs, will certainly improve their performances and productivity, he added.

Minister Bholah called on graduates to come forward and benefit from the SME Employment Scheme so as to give proof of their skills and competencies and urged SMEs to harness the potentials of these youngsters, thus improving their business performances.

SME Employment Scheme

The Scheme has as objectives to provide skills to SMEs; boost the employability of young graduates; trigger a culture of entrepreneurship in the youth; and support SMEs financially to retain services of a graduate. Employment under the Scheme covers a period of one year which can be renewed after the first year upon satisfactory completion.

A monthly stipend of Rs 14 000 and Rs 10 000 based on attendance will be provided to each graduate and diploma holder respectively while the employer will pay the monthly travelling costs. The registrations for diploma holders and SMEs not exceeding annual turnover of Rs 100 million under the SME Employment Scheme will be opened shortly.

Presently, 1 512 graduates and 721 SMEs have shown their intent of benefitting from the Scheme and 577 graduates have been placed in both Mauritius and Rodrigues.

Mauritius

EDB (Mauritius) Joins the World Alliance of International Financial Centres

The Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius has acceded, in July 2019, to the Membership of the World Alliance of… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Governance
Business
East Africa
Labour
Mauritius
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.