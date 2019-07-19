19 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Four Armed Robbers Gunned Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

FOUR suspected armed robbers who committed a spate of robberies targeting foreign currency, gold and jewellery were on Wednesday killed, while one was injured in a shoot-out with police.

The survivor, Michael Vioma (34), is admitted at a local hospital.

Three other robbers managed to escape during the exchange of gunfire.

The deceased have been identified as George Munyaradzi Machanyangwa (37), Harmony Nyati (29), Polite Madamombe (34) and Titus Mashava (42).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the gang was believed to have committed a spate of robberies countrywide between October last year and July this year.

They would target business and residential premises.

"Police detectives are investigating 24 recorded cases in which the suspects got away with large sums of cash -- US$84 345, $30 814, R16 000, 100 000 meticals, 1 100, 4 860 yuan and 2 000 Dubai currency (Dirham)," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said the robbers also got away with gold, jewellery, vehicles, 18 cellphones, three iPhones, six pistols, a pellet gun and a shot gun, among other valuables.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects, who were out on bail for other cases which are pending before the courts, had the audacity to continue engaging in acts of criminal activities while disregarding their bail conditions.

"During the commission of the robbery offences, the suspects would cover their faces with masks and threaten victims with firearms," he said.

"In one such incident, they shot and injured a police officer who was reacting to a report where the suspects had been found committing robbery at Mabamba Complex, Chitungwiza Town Centre."

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Wednesday, detectives acting on a tip off caught up with the armed robbers in Kwekwe, who opened fire at the officers.

The police officers reacted through gunshots, while trying to apprehend the five robbers.

"Two suspects, Phillip Mutasa and another one only known as Sean, escaped with possible injuries," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"Four of the suspects succumbed to injuries sustained during the exchange of gunfire with the police, whilst the other one is admitted at a local hospital."

Police recovered the robbers' getaway car, three pistols and 12 rounds of ammunition.

Zimbabwe

Watchdog Orders Inquiry Into Magaya Rape Allegations

Women rights pressure groups have called on the government to urgently set up a commission of inquiry into the alleged… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.