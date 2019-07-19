19 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Women Pressure Group Orders Inquiry Into Magaya Rape Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader prophet Walter Magaya.
By Kudzanai Gerede

Women rights pressure groups have called on the government to urgently set up a commission of inquiry into the alleged rape cases levelled against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder, Walter Magaya, 263Chat can report.

Addressing press earlier today, Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe chair, Ronika Mumbire said the string of sexual abuse allegations by various women against the man of cloth is cause for concern and should be looked into as a matter of urgency.

"As the Magaya allegations have caused public interest and alarm among the women of Zimbabwe and the society at large, Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe therefore call upon Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Gender Commission, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and other relevant authorities to commission an inquiry into Mr Walter Magaya and his church in order to establish the truth behind the allegations," Mumbire said.

She also said it was baffling that apparently all victims alleged to have been sexually abused by Magaya have retracted their accusations, a case that informs their skepticism.

"Equally disturbing is the series of videos and images in circulation, where the women who had initially reported violations are withdrawing their reports through the same platforms. This raises questions around credibility of allegations, public confusion and backlash," she added.

Recently, Magaya hogged limelight following a video that went viral were one Molly Maenzanise accused the PHD Ministries leader of raping and impregnating her daughter.

Surprisingly, the alleged victim, Mrs Chenai Agatha Maenzanise-Hassan took to social media dismissing the rape claims.

In another case, church members Charity Dlodlo and Sarah Maruta approached a local news outlet both claiming to have been sexually abused by Magaya and a few days later Maruta shifted goal posts accusing Dlodlo of coercing her to conspire against the prophet.

Dlodlo herself followed suit days later, appealing for Magaya's forgiveness saying she had been "used by the devil".

This sparked widespread suspicion that the alleged victims might have been bribed or intimidated hence backtracking on their accusations.

There hasn't been any official response by the prophet who is also currently defending rape allegations involving a 25 year old Midlands State University student then in 2015.

Among a host of other allegations linked to Magaya are cases of bribery of journalists and police.

Recently newly appointed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chair, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo warned church leaders against corrupt activities, a comment that has been widely construed to be a warning shot towards the embattled prophet.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Snubbing Us, Says Dzamara Family

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ignored persistent requests for a meeting by the family of once fierce anti-Mugabe… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Zimbabwe
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.