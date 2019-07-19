19 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Fresh Malawi Vote Protests Turn Ugly - DPP Cadets Rough Marchers in Bt, Lawlessness At Nathenje

Tagged:

Related Topics

The fresh protests organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Friday turned ugly as violence spoiled the peaceful assemblies.

In Blantyre where the City Council stopped the demonstrations, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets armed with knives roughed up people who gathered at Chichiri Upper Stadium to march.

In full view of police officers who were watching helplessly, the DPP cadets roughed up some girls and even left them have some of their private parts exposed.

The Chichiri Shopping Mall was closed with more police officers standing in strategic places.

In the capital city Lilongwe, business was proceeding as normal in most parts as shops remained open as scores of protesters were taking part in anti -Jane Ansah demonstrations .

HRDC leaders including Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka who were recently arrested on fraud allegations were in attendance.

But in the outskirts of the city, a mob of youths suspected to belong to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) were blocking roads with stones.

The youth gangsters were demanding money as a requirement for motorists to pass through.

Police in areas along the M1 Road from Lilongwe to Blantyre such as Nathenje have been involved in running battles with locals.

Protesters in Chitipa laid siege to a Chipiku store at the boma, but the police dispersed them by spraying teargas.

The protesters had however presented their petition to the district commissioner.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers also thwarted the marchers intentions to raid Chitipa Admarc depot, when they positioned themselves strategically next to the depot.

Some protesters in Mzuzu actually dressed a dog with ruling DPP cloth.

Malawi

Soldiers Beat Up Violent Ruling Party Cadets

Some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets had a shock of their lives on Friday in Blantyre when… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.