19 July 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Africa: Buffalo Souljah Calls for Africa to Boycott Lion King

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Buffalo Soldier.
By Lemuel Chekai

South Africa based Dancehall chanter Buffalo Souljah is lobbying Africans to boycott Disney's remade Lion King in a desperate bid to bring to the attention of the movie producers that Africa is bigger than Nigeria and South Africa where they selected musicians to feature on Beyonce's 'The Gift'.

Nigeria's Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa are among the musicians who feature on The Gift.

Reacting to the development, Buffalo Souljah blasted the movie producers for ignoring 52 other African countries while focusing on Nigeria and South Africa.

"We are almost in 2020 and still facing inequality 'Imagine having 54 children who are all talented and yet you continue to favor the 2 and you expect the rest to be kumbaya and celebrate them when they know they also got what it takes 'As a son of Mugabe I analyze everything and criticize we must stop saying ndozviripo and start voicing out mwana asinga cheme anofira mumbereko Zimbabwe has always been overshadowed by South Africa @beyonce #thelionking must know Africa is not South Africa and Nigeria and stop this inequality.

"This clear that the African countries who are not on this compilation are not your target market Afcon covers all teams in Africa atleast try balance it take 2 or 3 artists from Sadc countries east Africa and west Africa #Boycottthelionking its such platforms that help equalize all African artists we all have great artists just that The African media pushes South Africa and Nigeria #Sonofmugabe," wrote Buffalo Souljah in a recent Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Souljah was recently in a tiff with Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale who was also picked to feature on The Gift. With that in mind, a section of social media users was persuaded to think that Buffalo Souljah may be bitter over the fact that his rival was picked over him.

"Work hard and bring out good work you will be recognised by the intentional world. Stop the self hate and support fellow African brother," wrote one Facebook user.

"Instead of being grateful that American artists are starting to open up to work with African artists since black panther and wait your turn busy kuda kuita jerasi rekuti shatta was chosen to be on the soundtrack?? Hard work pays off waakutinyadzisa mxm!" commented another user.

Africa

Migrant Deaths Globally Top 32,000 Since 2014 - IOM

The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Zimbabwe
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigerian Singer Wizkid Accused of Domestic Violence
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.