Africa: Buffalo Souljah Calls for Africa to Boycott Lion King

South Africa based Dancehall chanter Buffalo Souljah is lobbying Africans to boycott Disney's remade Lion King in a desperate bid to bring to the attention of the movie producers that Africa is bigger than Nigeria and South Africa where they selected musicians to feature on Beyonce's 'The Gift'.

Nigeria's Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, South Africa's Moonchild Sanelly and Busiswa are among the musicians who feature on The Gift.

Reacting to the development, Buffalo Souljah blasted the movie producers for ignoring 52 other African countries while focusing on Nigeria and South Africa.

"We are almost in 2020 and still facing inequality 'Imagine having 54 children who are all talented and yet you continue to favor the 2 and you expect the rest to be kumbaya and celebrate them when they know they also got what it takes 'As a son of Mugabe I analyze everything and criticize we must stop saying ndozviripo and start voicing out mwana asinga cheme anofira mumbereko Zimbabwe has always been overshadowed by South Africa @beyonce #thelionking must know Africa is not South Africa and Nigeria and stop this inequality.

"This clear that the African countries who are not on this compilation are not your target market Afcon covers all teams in Africa atleast try balance it take 2 or 3 artists from Sadc countries east Africa and west Africa #Boycottthelionking its such platforms that help equalize all African artists we all have great artists just that The African media pushes South Africa and Nigeria #Sonofmugabe," wrote Buffalo Souljah in a recent Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Souljah was recently in a tiff with Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale who was also picked to feature on The Gift. With that in mind, a section of social media users was persuaded to think that Buffalo Souljah may be bitter over the fact that his rival was picked over him.

"Work hard and bring out good work you will be recognised by the intentional world. Stop the self hate and support fellow African brother," wrote one Facebook user.

"Instead of being grateful that American artists are starting to open up to work with African artists since black panther and wait your turn busy kuda kuita jerasi rekuti shatta was chosen to be on the soundtrack?? Hard work pays off waakutinyadzisa mxm!" commented another user.