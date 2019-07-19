Malawi: DPP's Ndipo Voted Back Mayor of Blantyre, Makwinja His Deputy

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Chigumula Ward CWild Ndipo has been voted as Mayor for the City of Blantyre, a title he held before May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Ndipo claimed the mayorship after trouncing DPP Councillor for Namalimwe Ward Gertrude Chirambo with 20 votes against 5 votes.

He will now be deputized by Joseph Makwinja who won after defeating Isaac Jomo Osman of Bangwe Ward.

Makwinja polled 12 votes against 10 votes which went to Jomo Osman.

Others in the race, Funny Kanojerera got four votes while Cllr Thokozani Phekani got three votes.

There were 29 voters, six Members of Parliament and 23 Councillors.