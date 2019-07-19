19 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP's Ndipo Voted Back Mayor of Blantyre, Makwinja His Deputy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Chigumula Ward CWild Ndipo has been voted as Mayor for the City of Blantyre, a title he held before May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Ndipo claimed the mayorship after trouncing DPP Councillor for Namalimwe Ward Gertrude Chirambo with 20 votes against 5 votes.

He will now be deputized by Joseph Makwinja who won after defeating Isaac Jomo Osman of Bangwe Ward.

Makwinja polled 12 votes against 10 votes which went to Jomo Osman.

Others in the race, Funny Kanojerera got four votes while Cllr Thokozani Phekani got three votes.

There were 29 voters, six Members of Parliament and 23 Councillors.

Malawi

Soldiers Beat Up Violent Ruling Party Cadets

Some ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious cadets had a shock of their lives on Friday in Blantyre when… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.