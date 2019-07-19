19 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Bill Banning Child Marriage Passes Second Reading

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
...

Maputo — A bill outlawing child marriage passed its second and final reading in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Thursday to the delight of representatives of women's organisations who were watching from the public gallery.

Once it has been promulgated by President Filipe Nyusi, and published in the official gazette, the "Boletim da Republica", the bill will become law.

The bill confirms 18 years as the minimum age for marriage, eliminating the loophole in the Mozambican Family Law whereby minors could marry at 16, with the consent of their parents.

Tough penalties of between 12 and 16 years imprisonment are envisaged for any adult who marries or enters into a sexual union with a child. Such a sexual union is regarded as rape, and the penalty may be increased if the rapist infects his victim with a sexually transmitted disease.

Any parent, guardian, step-parent or other person looking after children who authorises a child marriage, or forces a child into marriage, will be sentenced to a jail term of between two and eight years.

A child marriage may be annulled by the girl's parent or other legal representative, and by the Curator of Minors. However, the marriage remains valid if, on reaching the age of 18, the partner or partners who were previously underage expressly declare before the relevant authority that they wish to remain married.

The bill, which women's organisations have campaigned for over several years, was not controversial, and passed unanimously and by acclamation.

Mozambique

Airport Company Urged to Renegotiate Debts

Mozambican Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita on Thursday urged the country's publicly owned airports company, ADM, to… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
Children
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.