Uganda: Government to Install Tracking Devices in Cars, Bodas - Museveni

President Museveni Thursday said government is planning to install electronic tracking devices in vehicles and motorcycles to be able to identify them in case issues such as accidents and crime arise.

He said the measure would not invade privacy but help to follow up easily and combat crime. The President made the remarks during a wealth and job creation meeting in Kampala where he met NRM leaders and the business community.

Regarding security, Mr Museveni said according to police, one of the criminals, who had been involved in the killing of a boda boda rider and stealing his victim's motorcycle in Mengo, was arrested while the other was lynched as he tried to steal another motorcycle.

Mr Museveni attributed the development to the effectiveness of CCTV cameras. He said nobody would destroy the peace of Uganda that the country has had for a long time.

"Recently, we had crimes arising from weevils in the police who used to work with the criminals and which we found out. We are still trying to remove more weevils from the Police Force," he said.