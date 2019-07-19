19 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wizkid's Manager Denies Domestic Violence Post, Says Account Was Hacked

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Wizkid in his video.

Jada Pollock, Wizkid's manager and third babymama, has denied a viral post on social media accusing the singer of domestic violence, claiming that her Instagram account was hacked.

She wrote on her Instagram @_jada.p: "My account was hacked in the late hours of Monday morning and my Instagram account was compromised.

"I can guarantee that the statement written was not by my hand. I can only apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

"I have now recovered my account."

The post announcing her split from Wizkid had earlier surfaced on Pollock Instagram page, alleging that the 'Fever' crooner hit her multiple times during the relationship.

It read in parts: "From today, Ayo and I will no longer work together. I have been in an abusive relationship with him for years, covering up for him time and time again and I am tired.

"Wiz continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world, including my friends and family.

"It often feels like we are at war in the same house. I have done all I can to keep this all together but from today, I let go."

However, in less than 48 hours, Pollock refuted the post that had alleged domestic violence and split from the Star boy.

Pollock, also known as Jada Styles, is a showbiz icon and head of a consulting business firm she co-founded with African football star, Didier Drogba.

She is responsible for the branding of many prominent international football players.

Her relationship with Wizkid began on professional terms before the arrival of their child, causing rifts between the first mothers of his children.

