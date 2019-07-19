South Africa: Malema Is Leading a Cult and Is Only Concerned With 'Self-Gratification' - Ex-Deputy Finance Minister

Photo: Economic Freedom Fighters/Instagram

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (file photo).

Former deputy minister of finance Mondli Gungubele has inferred that EFF leader Julius Malema is leading a cult, and claims the EFF leader's only consistent position is self-gratification.

Gungubele was addressing Members of Parliament in the National Assembly during the budget vote debate on the Presidency.

Referring to Malema, Gungubele said: "Let me come to the self-appointed commander-in-chief (CIC). The commander-in-chief says, in the ANC, the centre is not holding because he wants to build a cult in the ANC.

"The ANC is a democratic organisation. It is a led movement, with independent individuals participating freely, not up to an individual aura. Because we're not a cult, we're a democratic organisation.

"What confuses you about this president, he's consultative. Every individual has got a right to express his view, something that does not happen in your party," said Gungubele, as he pointed at the EFF benches.

"They sing your song, they dance your dance, they jive your jive, they walk where you walk, they attend the party you attend. That's why they call one of your guys the 'ice boy' because they carry water for you!"

Gungubele, who is also the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development, continued his tirade: "I want to believe that you are not leading a cult because... I laughed when you said the president appointed an intellectually challenged person, and I realised that we are in trouble. Because I thought, how do I interact with this?

"What I realised is that debating with you, Honourable Malema, is a waste of time because I don't know what you stand for. Because if I left South Africa when you were defending comrade Pravin and stayed in England, I would have spoken about you on that basis and get shocked when I come some months ago and see you in a different position. Because I don't know what you stand for," said Gungubele.

"On the Public Protector, I've watched your video. You were lecturing people in total opposite of what you've said in that video. The point is, your weakness, CIC, is that you have no sense of self-contradiction and that is a serious problem."

News24 previously reported that, in 2017, Malema said that supporting advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to become South Africa's Public Protector was a terrible mistake.

"We just took a Gupta puppet from Gupta's kitchen and went to plant her there. I said let's give her a chance," he explained at the time.

Malema his party have since made a 180-degree about-turn, saying recently that "the EFF rejects calls for the removal of the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office, simply because she found against Pravin Gordhan".

"A leader who doesn't have a sense of self-contradiction is a very dangerous leader," said Gungubele.

"The question is, I do not know what is your position. And my conviction about you is that anything that gratifies you is your position, anything that speaks about you is your position, anything that puts something in your pocket is your position."

Malema, rising to his feet, and gesturing in the direction of Gungubele, responded simply with two words: "Intellectually challenged."

Source: News24