19 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Urged to Turn Sambisa Forest Into Development Area

By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — A member of the Presidential Panel on National Security, Dr Benjamin Irikefe, yesterday asked the Federal Government to turn the Sambisa forest in Borno State into a development area.

Irikefe, who is the author of "Handbook on Skill Acquisition Training and Empowerment Programmes" proposed that Sambisa Joint Development Authority (SJDT) be created.

He spoke at the launch of the book, saying it was high time the nation resolved the crisis between herdsmen and farmers.

According to him, there are "immeasurable" economic values in Sambisa that benefit the entire nation and countries around Lake Chad basin.

He said people of the northeast have right to life and peace as a fundamental human right.

He said when created, the SJDT would be funded through the Public Private Partnership.

