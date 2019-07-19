19 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kidnappers Still Holding My Daughter After Collecting N1 Million - Victim's Mother

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — Mother of a five-year-old girl kidnapped in Bayelsa State, Mrs Williams Koroye, has cried out that kidnappers were still holding her daughter three days after collecting N1m ransom.

She said her daughter was abducted in her residence at Akemfa 1 area of Yenagoa on July 10 by a family friend and church member identified as Ahmed.

She said three days after collecting the ransom, her daughter was yet to be released.

Daily Trust reports that Mrs. Koroye alleged that one Ahmed, who is a new convert in her church, had borrowed her phone earlier on July 10 and bolted with it along with her daughter only to use the same phone to call family members to demand for the ransom before the child could be freed.

She said: "Ahmed, who hails from Sokoto is our family friend, residing in our neighbourhood here at Akemfa 1, we trusted him and never thought he could do this to us. He is well known and familiar with the children.

"We have been downcast, we were so surprised when he used my phone line to contact us and ask for the N1 million because he knows how things are with us. We do not have the money. Sympathizers rallied round and brought the money which we gave him and today is the third day since we made the payment."

Police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the command has launched investigation on the incident.

Nigeria

Wizkid's Manager Denies Domestic Violence Post, Says Account Was Hacked

Jada Pollock, Wizkid's manager and third babymama, has denied a viral post on social media accusing the singer of… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.