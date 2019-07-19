Nigeria: Kidnappers Still Holding My Daughter After Collecting N1 Million - Victim's Mother

Yenagoa — Mother of a five-year-old girl kidnapped in Bayelsa State, Mrs Williams Koroye, has cried out that kidnappers were still holding her daughter three days after collecting N1m ransom.

She said her daughter was abducted in her residence at Akemfa 1 area of Yenagoa on July 10 by a family friend and church member identified as Ahmed.

She said three days after collecting the ransom, her daughter was yet to be released.

Daily Trust reports that Mrs. Koroye alleged that one Ahmed, who is a new convert in her church, had borrowed her phone earlier on July 10 and bolted with it along with her daughter only to use the same phone to call family members to demand for the ransom before the child could be freed.

She said: "Ahmed, who hails from Sokoto is our family friend, residing in our neighbourhood here at Akemfa 1, we trusted him and never thought he could do this to us. He is well known and familiar with the children.

"We have been downcast, we were so surprised when he used my phone line to contact us and ask for the N1 million because he knows how things are with us. We do not have the money. Sympathizers rallied round and brought the money which we gave him and today is the third day since we made the payment."

Police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the command has launched investigation on the incident.