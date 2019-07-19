19 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tira Urged to Address Insurance Sector Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylivester Domasa

THE government has urged Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), to address insurance sector challenges and make services more accessible and affordable.

Speaking in Dodoma City yesterday, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, said there had been an increase in fraud cases and insurance payment delays.

"These are a few flaws that deter investors planning to apply for insurance," Dr Mahenge said during the launch of Central Zone Insurance Day.

The RC further expressed concern over fake insurance, saying some customers were struggling to receive payments of their insured services or products as the process took too long to be effected.

Some experts hinted that cheating, fraud and delays in repaying insured persons affected efficiency in insurance services. He said there was a need for public education and urgent action to make insurance services more efficient and effective in the region.

"Delays in insurance payment affects customers, who have been faithful to insurance law by paying on time yet during accidents they are made to wait indefinitely to recover their insured properties.

TIRA Central Zone Manager, Stella Ruteguza said TIRA had been mounting regular operations to reduce complaints in the insurance sector.

Tanzania

JPM Clears Ndugai Way for 2020 Election

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has cleared the road for incumbent Kongwa Member of Parliament on a CCM ticket, Mr Job Ndugai,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.