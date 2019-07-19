Tanzania: Tira Urged to Address Insurance Sector Challenges

THE government has urged Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), to address insurance sector challenges and make services more accessible and affordable.

Speaking in Dodoma City yesterday, Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, said there had been an increase in fraud cases and insurance payment delays.

"These are a few flaws that deter investors planning to apply for insurance," Dr Mahenge said during the launch of Central Zone Insurance Day.

The RC further expressed concern over fake insurance, saying some customers were struggling to receive payments of their insured services or products as the process took too long to be effected.

Some experts hinted that cheating, fraud and delays in repaying insured persons affected efficiency in insurance services. He said there was a need for public education and urgent action to make insurance services more efficient and effective in the region.

"Delays in insurance payment affects customers, who have been faithful to insurance law by paying on time yet during accidents they are made to wait indefinitely to recover their insured properties.

TIRA Central Zone Manager, Stella Ruteguza said TIRA had been mounting regular operations to reduce complaints in the insurance sector.