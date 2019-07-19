Tanzania: Bugene Residents Rejoice As Primary School Gets Clean Water

HUNDREDS of Bugene Ward residents in Karagwe District could not hide their joy after Bugene primary school was supplied with clean and safe drinking water, thanks to timely intervention by Lions Club District lll Bavaria South and Jambo Bukoba Bugene Ward Councilor Alistides Muliro, on behalf of the residents, thanked Mr Hans L. Rau and Ms Eva Rau, from Lions Club District lll Bavaria South, who were also present during the launch of the project on Wednesday.

According to Mr Muliro, the project which cost about 86.9m/-on completion involved construction and rehabilitation of three large water tanks, each with capacity of 150,000 litres. Jambo Bukoba contributed 76.7m/-while the community raised 10.2m/-, 25 per cent, and the district council contributed 390,000/-.

Karagwe District Education Officer, Wilson Simon also thanked the donors, noting that currently water availability in the schools stood at 16 per cent while the district needed at least 3.2bn/-to meet demand for toilets.

He revealed that while the needed number for toilets stood at 3,768, only 1,467 are available, making the shortage of 2,301 toilets. Karagwe District Commissioner (DC), Godfrey Mheluka, on behalf of the government thanked the donors for the timely intervention.

"Through this assistance the school, with a total of 1,052 pupils including 547 boys and 538 girls will get reliable filtered drinking water. Each student will access one and half litre of drinking water daily.

This will greatly minimise water borne diseases, including diarrhea and dysentery," he said. Another project involved construction of 30 toilets, which cost about 81.1 m/-and a special ward for girls.

Out of the amount, Jambo Bukoba, a local non-governmental organisation contributed 74.8m/- while the community contribution was 6.4m/-, he said.

Mr Mheluka also suggested construction of a 30-metre water borehole at the premises in case there is dry weather spell, promising that the district council will contribute 50 per cent of the costs.