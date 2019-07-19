Tanzania: Bugando Plans Oxygen, Water Plants' Expansion

BUGANDO Medical Centre (BMC), has started working on President John Magufuli's directives by preparing three business proposals for the expansion of oxygen plant, distilled water plant as well as construction of the heart hospital.

BMC Director General Prof Abel Makubi told reporters here that shortly after the directives by Dr Magufuli the top management took an immediate action by forming a team of experts to work on the raised issues and finalize the proposals on the same.

According to Prof Makubi, BMC has prepared the proposal looking for 5bn/-for the expansion of IV Fluid Plant that seeks to produce 5,000 bottles a day up from 440 units currently produced suitable for just BMC consumption.

"We plan to embark on massive production of distilled water but to start with we will need at least 5bn/- to meet the costs. Ultimately, we will be able to supply them to the Medical Stores Department (MSD), which will channel them to the facilities countrywide," he said.

Another ambitious project was on oxygen plant, which the president also suggested it be expanded ready for the massive supply of the products at an affordable price compared to those charged in the local market today.

Professor Makubi said BMC needed at least 750m/- to increase the current production of 70 cylinders upon completion of expansion of the plant. Each cylinder will be sold at 20,000/-down from around 40,000/-currently trending in the market.

The DG said BMC was grateful for the encouragement and praises from the president but it will keep on pushing ahead to ensure it was capable of offering internationally recognised super specialised services covering all areas.

Giving an example, he said the newly launched Oncology Department will now make BMC the second after Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), in Dar es Salaam to perform tests and treatment of the killer disease increasingly becoming rampant in the Lake Zone.

Reacting on the call by President Magufuli for extensive research on why heart and cancer related cases were widespread in the lake zone regions, Prof Makubi said a team of experts will soon be formed for the study to be joined by other experts from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

"We have proposed the team from BMC and another from the Catholic University of Health and Allied Sciences (CUHAS), with a joint budget of 75m/-ready for the research that will select villages and households where the sampling will be done to all eight regions of the lake zone," he said.

On the construction of the 59bn/-state-of-the art heart institute whose idea initially started in 2010, Prof Makubi said architectural surveys show the two wings with 10 and 15 floors respectively will be elected at the BMC's packing area which has enough space to accommodate them.