19 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Set to Open Lake Turkana Wind Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Nation Media Group
Lake Turkana Wind Power project President Uhuru Kenyatta presses the switch for power transmission from Loiyangalani-Suswa line during the inauguration of the Lake Turkana Wind Power project on July 19, 2019.
By Kennedy Kimanthi

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially commissioned Africa's biggest wind power plant, a mammoth project in Marsabit County that now provides nearly a fifth of the country's energy needs.

The Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant will harness and utilise efficient, clean and affordable source of wind energy from Loiyangalani area.

VISION 2030 PROJECT

The wind farm, which has a maximum capacity of 310.25 megawatts, was connected to the national grid on September 24 last year after a 15-month delay.

This was after construction of the 438 kilometre, 400 kilovolts transmission line from the plant site in Marsabit to Suswa sub-station faced a series of setbacks, including securing financing for the project and land compensation.

The project will complement the government's commitment to increase electricity generation to 5,000W and is part of Kenya's Vision 2030 flagship project.

The launch of the line will see increase in electricity supply, quality, reliability and reduction of power cost.

The project, which cost Sh28 billion was financed by the government (75 percent) and the Spanish government (25 percent).

LTWP, which is on average operating at 63-64 percent of its maximum 310.25 megawatts capacity, has a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kenya Power effective 2017 at a cost of $8.5 cents (Sh8.66) per unit.

COST

The cost will, however, be halved after purchases by Kenya Power cross 1.68 billion units (measured in kilowatt-hours) mark under the deal, a threshold Mr Fazal projected will be hit at the end of October.

LTWP executive director Rizwan Fazal said there will be more power available at a lower tariff to Kenya Power.

"So instead of power bills going up from November as they have traditionally due to drought, they could stay the same," he said.

Kenya

Judge Declines to Quit Sharon Otieno Murder Case

A High Court judge hearing the murder case of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has declined to quit saying there… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Environment
Energy
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust
Fingers Pointed at South Africa After Major Australian Drug Bust

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.