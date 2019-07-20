Africa: VP Chiwenga Hospitalised in South Africa

Umwell Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is back in a South African hospital, a country he was hounded from by South Africa based Zimbabweans who felt it was rather cheeky of a man who has presided over dysfunctional health systems at home to abandon the same for better managed health facilities elsewhere.

Chiwenga has disappeared from the public eye for weeks due to illness amid speculation over the state of his health.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed Friday that his deputy was back in the neighbouring country to seek treatment.

In an address to a Zanu PF national women's assembly meeting Friday, Mnangagwa tried to play down fears around the VP's health status, saying Chiwenga was recovering well.

"Our Vice President, Cde Chiwenga, is not feeling well. He once went to India for a fairly long time, he felt better and returned. Upon his return, he resumed his duties, but the problem recurred. We then sent him to South Africa," said Mnangagwa.

"That is where he is right now. I often speak to him whenever he is free. He has been a bit under the weather, but of late he has improved so much that I was pleased to note that he was now doing some exercises on his own. We are quite grateful for that development."

Chiwenga was early this year rushed to a hospital in Cape Town, South Africa with his condition said to be in "terrible shape".

Some angry Zimbabweans picketed the South African health facility to demand he be removed and treated in hospitals back home which have been run down by the Zanu PF led administration.

Last October, Chiwenga was treated in Johannesburg.

He reportedly received treatment for injuries sustained during the June 2018 bombing at a Mnangagwa campaign rally in Bulawayo that killed two security aides.