The Algerian national team emerged African champions on Friday after defeating Senegal in the final match.

A first minute deflected goal was all the North Africans needed to secure their their second Nations Cup trophy.

The first time Algeria won the African Nations Cup was in 1990 when they hosted.

Senegal with the defeat failed to win the AFCON having played two final matches, the first in 2002.

Nigeria on Wednesday won the third-place match against Tunisia.

Details later...