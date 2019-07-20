20 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Suspected Albino Killers Appear in Court, Deny Killing Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Four suspected killers of a 14-year-boy with albinism in Dedza have all denied killing the boy, forcing the High Court sitting in Dedza to adjourn the case to July 24 for witnesses.

Judge Chifundo Kachale adjourned matter

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala said the High Court sat on Thursday in Dedza.

The suspects are accused of killing Goodson Fanizo on February 13, 2019 from chief Makanjira area's in Dedza.

The court, on July 10, found all Kumbukani Patson and other three suspects of a murder case to answer.

High Court judge Chifundo Kachale adjourned the case to July 24 and ordered that the court will now be sitting in Lilongwe because that is where most witnesses are and all the suspects are remanded at Maula prison.

Malawi

Mutharika Should Not Taunt Malawians With 'DPP Won the Elections' Rhetoric

Malawi this month commemorated 55 years of independence. During these years, there have been serious ups and downs that… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
I was Hacked - Jada Pollock Cries Foul on Wizkid Abuse Claims
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait
Algeria Are Africa Cup of Nations Champions After 29-Year Wait

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.