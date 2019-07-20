Sudanese Journalists Network Criticises Junta-Opposition Deal

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Network criticised the political agreement signed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the junta on Wednesday morning.

The network said in a statement on Thursday that "this agreement is based on a misleading partnership that produces a distorted entity. It was set-up by the military head of the former security committee of Al Bashir to dispel all the dreams of our people without creating a new reality".

Power of the junta

According to The Sudanese Journalists Network the signed agreement "strengthens the power of the junta, that is made up of members of the security committee of the Al Bashir regime and that tries to usurp power by stealing the efforts, sweat and blood of the revolution".

Disregards many principles

The journalists' statement pointed out that the agreement disregards many principles that were announced as steps that had to be taken before the political process could really begin: dismantling the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), dissolving the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), holding key figures of the Al Bashir regime accountable, and dismantling the economic institutions of the former regime.

Al Sisi

Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al Sisi has affirmed the support of his country "for the will and choices of the Sudanese people". He expressed his readiness "to provide all means of support to overcome this stage, in line with the aspirations of the Sudanese", to achieve security and stability in the country. He sees this as a strategic objective and as an extension of Egypt's national security.

Al Sisi congratulated Sudan's Army Chief of Staff, Hashim Abdelmutalab Babikir on concluding a political agreement with the opposition on transitional arrangements.

The Egyptian president stressed the importance of "concerted regional and international efforts in dealing with the current developments in the Sudanese arena in order to find a clear and long-term vision for achieving peace and stability for the Sudanese people".

