Nigeria: Seyi, Mike, Frodd, Tuoyo, Tacha Face Eviction Tomorrow

On Monday, the housemates in Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' took part in what may arguably go down as the most exciting and unexpected nomination show of the franchise.

Following the double evictions of Ella and Kim Oprah, Monday's nomination Show resulted in Mike, Seyi, Frodd, Tuoyo & Tacha going up for possible eviction next week Sunday (tomorrow). As is the norm, the housemates individually made their way to the diary room to nominate two housemates each for possible eviction. At the end, Seyi & Frodd topped the nomination list with a total of six votes each, with Tuoyo coming next with five votes. Mike received four votes while Tacha had four.

The shocker of the show however came after the revelation of the nominations, with Seyi refusing to save himself with his veto power. "Biggie" had hitherto called on Seyi, asking about using his veto power to save and replace himself with another housemate. In the most surprising twist, however, Seyi declined to use his power and refused to replace himself with any other housemate. With this decision, Seyi not only remains up for eviction alongside Mike, Frodd, Tuoyo and Tacha, but he is also automatically banned from any privileges associated with his veto power.

The next Big Brother Naija eviction show holds on Sunday, July 21, and voting is officially open! Fans can now vote for their favorite housemate to stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

