The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Preparations Complete for Kadenge's Burial Ceremony

By Derrick Luvega

Preparations are complete for the burial of Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge on Saturday at his home in Soliani village, Vihiga County, organisers said on Friday.

Eric Odei, a member of the funeral organising committee, has said the family is expecting more than 2,000 people - including fellow football legends, fans and political leaders - to attend Kadenge's funeral at Soliani Village on the outskirts of Mbale town.

Odei, who is also the Gisambai Ward Representative, yesterday said preparations are complete at Gisambai Primary School which will host the funeral service.

"We already have football legends who played with him at Harambee Stars and at AFC Leopards around. They are helping in preparations to make sure everything goes as planned," said Odei.

The little-known Soliani Village where the late Kadenge was raised has become a beehive of activity.

"He placed this small village on the national map. As we mourn, we call on people to celebrate with the family because Kadenge has made our village known," said Odei.

On Friday, legends who played wit Kadenge in the 1960s held a friendly football match in his honour at Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County.

At the same time, children were also accorded an opportunity to play a match of in honour of Kadenge at Chango grounds, just next to the late Kadenge's home.

Kadenge's remains were flown to Kakamega from Nairobi on Thursday for public viewing. The body was later taken to his Vihiga home.

Due to limited space at Gisambai Primary School, Odei said an alternative parking space would be sought for vehicles whose owners will attend Kadenge's funeral.

Kadenge died on July 7 in Nairobi while undergoing treatment and is survived by two wives - Mabel Kamonya and Mary Kadenge. He is survived by several children.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

