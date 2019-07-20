Liberia: President Weah Kicks Off Independence Celebration With Calls for National Unity and Peace

Ahead of Liberia's 172nd Independence Day celebrations, the President of the Republic, His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has been drumming up national support for reconciliation, peace and unity.

At programs marking the 9th edition of the Golden Image Award, President Weah called on Liberians to stand together and undertake responsibilities that ensure a prosperous future for the country. He said no nation's future is assured without peace and harmony.

The Gold Image Award intended by a Liberian organization, the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), to recognize, adore and encourage the extraordinary works of extraordinary people towards national renewal and peace. Its 9th edition was held Thursday, July 18, 2019 as a precursor to this year's July 26 Independence observance and it was held at the Monrovia City Hall.

During the program, President Weah said in a statement: "We will be celebrating the 172nd Anniversary of the Independence of our beloved country under the theme, 'Together we are Stronger.' I want to encourage all of us to renew our commitment and our patriotic duty; we must continue to undertake those responsibilities that will ensure a prosperous future for our country."

He said broadening the national vision is to build a strong and peaceful nation where the citizens continue to dialogue and treat each other as one people.

The Liberian leader used the occasion to recognize and pay homage to citizens who distinguish themselves by striving to nurture the country's cultural heritage through artistic creativities.

"You give us hope for a better Liberia, and we salute you all," the President told his audience, particularly the honorees.

The Liberian Chief Executive told recipients of this year's Golden Image Awards (GIA) that their country is proud of them, further admonishing them to continue on the positive path they have taken.

President Weah hailed the monumental endeavors of the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), organizer of the GIA, in promoting cultural values as well as peace and unity across the country.

The President emphasized: "Through the GIA, you have initiated an important milestone in promoting Liberia's peace through culture and arts which continue to promote Liberia's peace. You continue to inspire an entire generation and bring pride to our country; on behalf of my government, I will like to thank you for this."

The Liberian leader, who also commented on the passing of the Domestic Violence Bill by the House of Representatives, expressed the hope that when finally legislated the Law will, in the long run, help to enhance women's political participation and also increase their seats to 15.

The awards night of the GIA, several Liberians received awards in different categories including human rights, development, peace, education and humanity, while a monument of President Weah was unveiled.

Throngs of Liberians and foreign nationals have won the GIA since its inception in 2011 in honor of individuals who make enormous life-changing contributions to their societies as well as humanity.