19 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

South Africa Home Affairs Has 3,000 Uncollected Zimbabwe Permits

By Thupeyo Muleya

South Africa's Home Affairs Department (DHA) is sitting on 3000 Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) which have been uncollected for the past nine months and have enlisted the services of the Zimbabwe Consulate in that country to help with the notifying the permit holders.

Pretoria introduced a four-year permit known as the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) for those wishing to study or work in that country in January 2018.

The permits are valid between 1 January 2018 and 31 December 2021and replaced the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) whose lifespan which expired in December 2017.

A total of 197 941 holders of the ZSP permit were eligible to apply for the ZEP when the programme started but only 169 000 managed to apply via the Visa Facilitation Services.

Zimbabwe's envoy to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi confirmed the development today.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

