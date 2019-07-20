19 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Launches Africa's Biggest Wind Power Plant in Loiyangalani

Photo: Pixabay
Wind mill
By Joseph Muraya

Loiyangalani — President Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit County, the largest wind farm in the continent.

The plant, boasting of 365 wind turbines with a capacity of 850 kilovolts each, will deliver 310 megawatts of clean energy to the national grid.

The $680 million project was launched at a ceremony attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, foreign diplomats and other high ranking government officials.

LTWP project board Chairman Mugo Kibati told Capital FM News the project undertaken though public-private partnership will have wide-raging benefits for the country.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) indicated the country will save Sh1 billion annually in fuel imports used to generate electricity.

To evacuate power from the Loiyangalani sub-station to Suswa, in Narok County, the KETRACO set up a 438km long transmission line.

It traverses through five counties which will now be connected to the national grid.

Kibati said high economic growth is expected to be witnessed along the areas the transmission line passes through.

"We will have viable projects that were not viable before," he asserted.

